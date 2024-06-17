Newport Games Bar, owned by Daniel Dyer, has found a home in the former site of Tiny Rebel, which announced it was closing the Newport brewery back in March this year.

After it officially opened its doors to the public on Friday, June 14, the Argus was invited along to give the games a try.

From the moment I walked in the door, I felt like I had been transported back to my childhood in the noughties.

There are a variety of games available (Image: Newport Games Bar) Newport Games Bar offers a variety of iconic arcade games such as pinball, basket hoops and driving consoles.

I was warmly welcomed by Mr Dyer, who offered me a drink from the variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic selection, a range of international ciders, beers and ales, as well as its own range of specialty spirits.

The bar has a wide variety of drinks (Image: Newport Games Bar) After selecting a Thatchers 0.0 per cent after being recommended it by one of the staff, I took a wander around the bar to see what I wanted to give a try first to bring back memories of playing in arcades as a child.

Even though it was the middle of the afternoon, it was still fairly busy, having only been open since noon.

A big screen at the back of the room shows a variety of sport, with many of the visitors stopping in for a drink and to watch the football.

There was someone on every game, and I joined a gentleman playing on the basketball hopes, with a quick swipe of my card.

The basketball hoops are my favourite game on show (Image: Newport Games Bar)

I used to play these a lot growing up, and I'm still as bad as ever, taking three turns to beat the set target of 30 hoops.

Each single payment on this game gives you two attempts, something I was quite pleasantly surprised to discover.

The games take a range of cash or card - the basketball hoops and Jurassic Park themed pinball take card, but do beware that the Batman themed driver's game does only take cash.

I did attempt the pinball, but quickly realised it wasn't in my skill set, while still offering a much needed dose of nostalgia.

Overall, it was great to have that chance to return briefly to my childhood and I would highly recommend it for family fun.