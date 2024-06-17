Heavy rush hour traffic on M4 as work week returns

- Increasing congestion is being reported in multiple areas across the M4 in south Wales this morning
- Delays of five minutes and increasing are on the eastbound carriageway between J28 Tredegar Park and J26 Malpas
- Three minutes of delay are being reported at J24 Coldra
Live
