This year, twenty-seven education professionals have made it to the finals of the sixth annual Professional Teaching Awards Cymru, which celebrates the inspiring education workforce across Wales.

Nominations were received from parents, carers, learners and colleagues, and the finalists for South Wales include:

Rebecca Forward (Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport) for Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Katie Bowen (Ysgol Panteg, Griffithstown) for LeGrifarning Support Assistant,

Angharad Jones (Chepstow School, Chepstow) for Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language.

Rebecca Forward of Ysgol Bryn Derw ASD Special School, Newport (Image: Cowshed PR)



Malpas Church Primary School, Newport saw two finalists for this year’s awards - Daniella Sidnell for Teacher of the Year in a Primary School, and Sam Jones for the Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language award.

Daniella Sidnell (left) and Sam Jones (right) of Malpas Church Primary School, which is up for two awards (Image: Cowshed PR) Finalists from schools and colleges in Swansea, Bridgend and Merthyr Tydfil have also been recognised, including in the Lecturer of the Year award, new for 2024.

The 10 award categories are:

Headteacher/Principal of the Year

Inspirational Use of the Welsh Language

Outstanding New Teacher

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School

Learners’ Award for Best Teacher/Lecturer

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School

Learning Support Assistant

and Betty Campbell (MBE) award for promoting the contributions and perspectives of Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities

Lecturer of the Year and Learners’ Engagement in School/College

Katie Bowen of Ysgol Panteg, Griffithstown (Image: Cowshed PR)

The new Learners’ Engagement in School/College category was created to award a school or college that has demonstrated an excellent approach to help improve learner engagement and

attendance.

Lynne Neagle, Cabinet Secretary for Education, said: “I’m delighted to reveal the finalists for this year’s Professional Teaching Awards Cymru. We received the highest number of nominations to date and, as ever, there is an incredibly high standard, highlighting the inspiring education professionals we have in Wales.

“This year we wanted to recognise the good work happening in Wales to improve learner engagement and attendance. While many of the concerns around the wellbeing of young people pre-date the COVID-19 pandemic, it has introduced more complexities.

“I look forward to celebrating these incredibly motivated individuals who are so committed to getting the best out of their learners."



For more details visit: www.gov.wales/teachingawards