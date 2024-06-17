Officers from Gwent Police confirmed that 45-year-old Rhys Short from Newport has been found after they had been growing concerned about his welfare.

Rhys had been reported missing since Saturday evening around 9pm, when he had been seen in the area of Clyffard Crescent, Newport.

He’s described as being around 6 ft tall, of a slim build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and grey stubble. He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a khaki-coloured coat.

Rhys is known to visit Newport city centre regularly, as well as the library.

Gwent Police confirmed Rhys had been found by posting the news on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at around 8.30am on Monday.

Rhys Short, 45, who had been reported as missing has been found.



Thanks for sharing our appeal. pic.twitter.com/ahhCXXjgYH — Gwent Police (@gwentpolice) June 17, 2024

In the post, they thanked the public for their help with the appeal.