A MAN who had been reported missing has been found after an urgent search by police. 

Officers from Gwent Police confirmed that 45-year-old Rhys Short from Newport has been found after they had been growing concerned about his welfare. 

Rhys had been reported missing since Saturday evening around 9pm, when he had been seen in the area of Clyffard Crescent, Newport. 

He’s described as being around 6 ft tall, of a slim build, with short grey hair, blue eyes and grey stubble. He was last seen wearing black cargo trousers and a khaki-coloured coat. 

Rhys is known to visit Newport city centre regularly, as well as the library.

Gwent Police confirmed Rhys had been found by posting the news on their official X, formerly Twitter, account at around 8.30am on Monday. 

In the post, they thanked the public for their help with the appeal. 

 