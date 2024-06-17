Gwent Police were spotted in the area around the former Lloyds Bank on Bedwlwyn Road around mid-afternoon on Sunday in a large presence.

A post on the Ystrad Mynach Facebook group later that evening highlighted the major police presence that had been in the area, with many people commenting that there had been a strong smell of drugs at the time.

Officers were carrying out a warrant at a disused commercial property that afternoon, and seized hundreds of cannabis plants.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation as a result, and is currently in police custody.

Gwent Police issued an official statement to the Argus, which said: "Officers carried out a warrant at a disused commercial property at around 3.25pm on Sunday 16 June in Bedwlwyn Road, Ystrad Mynach.

"Around 300 cannabis plants were seized, and 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. He remains in police custody at the time."