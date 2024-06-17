McCoy's have released two new flavours of crisps that will be part of its Epic Eats range for a limited time.
McCoy's is known for ridge cut crisps in various different flavours including the likes of Flame Grilled Steak, Thai Sweet Chicken and the standard Salted.
It also has an Epic Eats range which features the following flavours:
- Bangin BBQ
- Chip Shop Curry Sauce
- Nacho Cheese
- Spicy Salsa
Now McCoy's has released two new crisp flavours as part of its Epic Eats range which it said have been inspired by "iconic American" flavours.
The two new flavours are Grilled Cheese and Flamin’ Fajita.
A McCoy's spokesperson, explaining the new crisps, said: "The bold flavours and crunch of these products are exactly what consumers expect from McCoy’s, the UK’s number one ridged crisp brand.
"The new Grilled Cheese variant brings the famous flavours of a classic American comfort food to life, while Flamin’ Fajita blends bold spices and smoky flavours for a fiery snacking experience."
The new crisps are also non-HFSS (not high in fat, sugar or salt) making them a "healthier choice" when searching for your next snack.
Marketing Manager at KP Snacks (owners of McCoy's), Amy Heap, said: “We are delighted to be expanding the popular McCoy’s Epic Eats range.
"The McCoy’s brand is famous for delivering innovative, bold-tasting crisps, that appeal to snackers looking for new flavour experiences and extra excitement.
"Also, because these two new flavours are non-HFSS, they offer a healthier choice that doesn’t compromise on McCoy’s excellent flavour and texture credentials.”
Where to buy the new McCoy's Epic Eats Grilled Cheese and Flamin’ Fajita crisps
The new McCoy's Epic Eats Grilled Cheese and Flamin’ Fajita crisps will be available to buy in six-packs from:
- Asda
- Morrisons
- Sainsbury’s
- Tesco
The multipack of crisps will be on sale for £2.25.
