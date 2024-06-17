The Principality Stadium is hosting a number of big name performers this year, with US superstar Taylor Swift set to perform to a crowd of 70,000 on Tuesday, following on from Pink's show last week.

Pop legend Billy Joel will also be taking to the Principality Stadium on Friday, August 9, in his only European date for 2024.

South Wales Police have confirmed that two people have been arrested as part of the investigation into "significant ticket fraud".

A spokesperson said: "We are investigating allegations of significant ticket fraud and have arrested two people.

"A 32-year-old woman from #Neath and a 27-year-old man from St Mellons, Cardiff have been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

"They have been bailed pending further enquiries."

Detective Sergeant Grant Phillips at Neath CID said: “We are investigating a large-scale ticket fraud via a WhatsApp group involving concerts in Cardiff and two suspects have been arrested.

“We are in the process of contacting those who are part of the WhatsApp group.”