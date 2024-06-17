There is good news from the Met Office on that matter, as they are now forecasting an extended period of dry weather this week, with temperatures set to slowly climb throughout the week.

The forecast for Monday says: "A cloudy start for most but breaking up into sunny spells during the afternoon. A chance of the odd shower but most places seeing a dry day. Light winds and feeling pleasant in the sunshine. Maximum temperature 17 °C."

Tonight looks like it will be dry with some potential patches of mist and fog around, and a minimum temperature of eight degrees.

Tuesday's forecast is very positive, with lots of dry and warm weather expected.

The Met Office says: "A dry and fine day for most with plenty of sunny spells. Fair weather cloud bubbling up through the day and feeling warm in light winds. Maximum temperature 19 °C."

The outlook forecast for the rest of the week from Wednesday to Friday is also looking pretty good, with maximum temperatures of between 20 and 21 degrees predicted.

The Met Office reports: "Largely dry for the remainder of the week, though cloudier at times. Feeling warm in the sunnier interludes and winds light throughout."

The long range forecast for the weekend and into next week is a bit more mixed, with the Met Office forecasting "changeable conditions" from the Atlantic with periods of cloud, rain and stronger winds, likely affecting the west and northwest.

There is a "small chance" of some heavy thundery rain in parts of the south on Friday, accompanied by hot and humid conditions.

However, it is expected that temperatures will be close or slightly above average for this time of year across Gwent and Wales as a whole.

On the forecast for the final week of the month, the Met Office says: "Changeable conditions are likely to remain dominant, with the focus for these conditions continuing to be across the north and west, with spells of more settled and drier conditions likely in the south and east."