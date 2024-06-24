The Department for Transport released provisional data on road casualties reported to the police in May 2024. The data suggests that road casualties across Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Newport and the Vale of Glamorgan fell, while the data suggests a rise in road casualties in Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

Fall in road casualties

Provisional figures from the Department for Transport suggest there were 173 road casualties in Newport altogether in 2023, a 29% decrease from the 244 recorded road casualties in 2022.

In Blaenau Gwent, there was a 28% decrease (81 casualties in 2022 and 58 in 2023); in Caerphilly, there was a 7.9% decrease (202 casualties in 2022, with 186 casualties in 2023); and in the Vale of Glamorgan, there was an 8.3% decrease (131 casualties in 2022, with 120 casualties in 2023).

In a statement for Road Safety Wales released on June 6, Ken Skates MS, the cabinet secretary for North Wales and Transport, said: "New road collision data published today (June 6) shows that casualties have reduced on roads since the introduction of the new 20mph speed limits in September last year.

"The data published today (June 6) clearly shows that casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads have reduced since the introduction of 20mph - the lowest on record outside the Covid pandemic period.

Ken Skates MS, cabinet secretary for North Wales and Transport, said: Casualties on 20mph and 30mph roads have reduced since the introduction of 20mph - the lowest on record outside the Covid pandemic period. (Image: Newsquest)

"We’ve still got a way to go, and we expect numbers to fluctuate over the next few years as drivers adjust to the new speed, but it’s encouraging to see that things are moving in the right direction. Every casualty reduced makes a real difference.

"But, as I continue on my listening programme, I am aware that we still need to refine the policy to ensure we have the right speeds on the right roads and acknowledge that some roads may need to revert back to 30mph. I encourage people to get in touch with their local council to tell them where they think 20mph should and should not be targeted."

Rise in road casualties

Two Gwent areas experienced a rise in reported road casualties: Monmouthshire and Torfaen.

In Monmouthshire, the provisional data suggests that only two more casualties took place in 2023 as compared to 2022.

In Torfaen, there were 14 more recorded casualties in 2023 than 2022, a 14% rise in total figures.

The graph below outlines the reported road casualties by local authority in Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan from 2014 until 2023* (provisional figures). It's noteworthy to see the drop in road casualties since 2014, although some say there is still a ways to go.

IAM RoadSmart director of policy and standards, Nicholas Lyes, said: “Road death is one of the leading causes of fatalities among the under-25s. We would never accept so many fatalities if these figures were replicated on our railways or in the aviation sector, which is why we’re calling on whoever gets the keys to Number 10 to prioritise road safety by focusing on changing behaviours and improving infrastructure.

“The sheer number of deaths on our roads in the last ten years isn’t just scandalous: for each of those who have lost their lives there are families and friends who have been devastated by tragedy and want to see action taken."

Pre-driver training programme

Blaenau Gwent has some of the lowest figures for road casualties across Gwent and the Vale of Glamorgan. Here, there was a 28% decrease in casualties, 58 in 2023 down from 81 in the year before.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council offers a pre-driver training programme for 16 to 18-year-old students, who may not be aware of all the potential hazards that come with driving and who may be planning to sit their practical driving test.

The Mega Drive scheme is organised by the Blaenau Gwent road safety team, and funded via a road safety grant from the Welsh Government.