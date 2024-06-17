Officers attended a report of a road traffic collision involving three vehicles – a blue Caterham Seven, a blue Hyundai Tucson and a Ford transit van - on Cocker Avenue at around 6pm on Thursday 13 June.

The driver of the Caterham Seven, a 75-year-old man from Cwmbran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He can now be named as Graham Crowley; his next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Graham's family paid tribute to him, saying: "Graham lived in Cwmbran for nearly 50 years and was a well-known and well-loved part of the town.

"We are very shocked and saddened by his sudden death but take comfort in the fact that he was in his beloved car when he passed."

Gwent Police's investigation into the crash are ongoing, and officers are asking for anyone who may have witnessed it or were using Cocker Avenue and Henllys Way in Cwmbran between 5.45pm and 6.10pm on Thursday ,June 13 to get in touch.

Officers closed the road for around 10 hours while they dealt with the crash.

Anyone with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, can contact the police by calling 101 or send them a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400195496.