Fellow American pop star P!nk performed at Principality Stadium last Tuesday (June 11) and now this week it will be Swift's turn, along with special guest Paramore, to take to the stage in Cardiff as part of her Eras Tour.

The tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

Swift has already begun the UK leg of her Eras Tour with shows in Edinburgh and Liverpool and on Tuesday (June 18) it will be Cardiff's turn to host the global superstar.

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.

Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 19).

Full list of Cardiff road closures for Taylor Swift's Principality Stadium show

These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 18) for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Visit Cardiff:

From 7am

In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:

Scott Road

Park Street

Full city centre road closure from midday (12pm)

The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between midday and midnight:

Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)

Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)

Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted

The following roads will be closed in their entirety:

High Street

Saint Mary Street

Caroline Street

Wood Street

Central Square

Westgate Street

Quay Street

Guildhall Place

Golate

Park Street

Havelock Street

Scott Road

Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.

From 3pm

From 3pm the following roads will be closed to all traffic

Cowbridge Road East (from the Cathedral Road junction to the Westgate Street junction)

Westgate Street

Castle Street

Duke Street

Other road closures

Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.

Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Roads affected by this include:

King Edward VII Avenue

Museum Avenue

City Hall Road

College Road

Gorsedd Gardens Road

Traffic on the M4

Motorists heading to the Taylor Swift concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 18) are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as there is set to be more traffic on the road.

Traffic Wales said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."