Taylor Swift will perform at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Tuesday (June 18) and as a safety precaution, a number of road closures will be in place.
Fellow American pop star P!nk performed at Principality Stadium last Tuesday (June 11) and now this week it will be Swift's turn, along with special guest Paramore, to take to the stage in Cardiff as part of her Eras Tour.
The tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.
Swift has already begun the UK leg of her Eras Tour with shows in Edinburgh and Liverpool and on Tuesday (June 18) it will be Cardiff's turn to host the global superstar.
To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.
Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 19).
Full list of Cardiff road closures for Taylor Swift's Principality Stadium show
These road closures will be in place on Tuesday (June 18) for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Visit Cardiff:
From 7am
In order to protect queuing fans, the following roads will be closed from 7am:
- Scott Road
- Park Street
Full city centre road closure from midday (12pm)
The following roads will be closed as part of the full city centre road closure which will take place between midday and midnight:
- Kingsway (North Road junction to Duke Street junction)
- Tudor Street (Clare Road junction to Wood Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted via Fitzhammon Embankment)
- Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street (Despenser Place junctions to Tudor Street junction - access for residents and traders will be permitted
📣 Not long to go!— Traffic Wales South (@TrafficWalesS) June 14, 2024
🎤Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour hits Cardiff on 18/06/24 at Principality Stadium.
👀Plan ahead and check before you travel https://t.co/loJoNxAAJ9
🚘Check your vehicle before setting off
⌚Allow extra time for your journey. pic.twitter.com/mVEWkqghCh
The following roads will be closed in their entirety:
- High Street
- Saint Mary Street
- Caroline Street
- Wood Street
- Central Square
- Westgate Street
- Quay Street
- Guildhall Place
- Golate
- Park Street
- Havelock Street
- Scott Road
Station Road and Guilford Terrace (from the Newport Road junction to Churchill Way junction) will be accessible by bus only during this time.
From 3pm
From 3pm the following roads will be closed to all traffic
- Cowbridge Road East (from the Cathedral Road junction to the Westgate Street junction)
- Westgate Street
- Castle Street
- Duke Street
Other road closures
Penarth Road will be closed 30 minutes before the concert finishes and up to an hour after to ensure the safety of train passengers arriving and departing from the station.
Access to part of the Civic Centre will be managed throughout the day, with access only allowed for event parking, limited commuter parking, loading and access to private car parks.
Roads affected by this include:
- King Edward VII Avenue
- Museum Avenue
- City Hall Road
- College Road
- Gorsedd Gardens Road
Traffic on the M4
Motorists heading to the Taylor Swift concert at Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 18) are being urged to plan their journey and allow for extra time as there is set to be more traffic on the road.
Traffic Wales said: "Traffic increases by approximately 15% on the M4 near Cardiff during international events."
