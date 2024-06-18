Kentucky quartet Black Stone Cherry will start their UK arena tour at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on November 17.

In support of their eighth studio album, 'Screamin' At The Sky', the band will perform in five different arenas around the country, finishing at the renowned OVO Arena Wembley on November 23.

Support will come from Skillet and Ayron Jones.

General ticket sales begin on Wednesday, June 19 at 10am, through the Live Nation website, while O2 and artist pre-sales are live now, as they began on Monday, June 17.

Black Stone Cherry said: "It’s like this…we simply miss y’all too much!

"So, while sitting around sippin' our BSC bourbon, we decided we needed to come back and end 2024 in a big way with our Cherry Heads across the UK!

"We are thrilled to be coming back with an arena tour that is guaranteed to kick that ass and we’re excited to bring our friends Skillet and Ayron Jones with us!

"If you book it, they will come!

"So come and and rock with us this November!

"We love you and cannot wait to see your faces again!"

The band is set to follow the Cardiff date of the tour with stops in Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester, before shutting operations at the London OVO Arena in Wembley.

They recently released a live video for 'When The Pain Comes', shot throughout their US tour with ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd.