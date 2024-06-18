The historic building is Carmel Independent Chapel, originally built in 1821 but rebuilt twice.

The final design was by architect Rev. Thomas of Swansea and the chapel is recognizable by its 15ft high windows.

It has an entrance, main vestry space with a staircase either side, seating areas, toilets and a large space at the rear, but the sale does not include the graveyard.

The chapel is away from the main road with a gaited entrance with right of way.

Image of the interior of the chapel (Image: Seel & Co)

The exterior of the building has a classical façade of rock-faced sandstone, a pitched slate tiled roof, a ped gable broken by a giant central arch and a large tablet inscribed ‘Carmel Independent Chapel 1865’.

In typical 1860s fashion, the interior has a four-sided gallery with long panels set between pilasters and a gallery behind pulpit for an organ.

The gallery has iron posts with a marble finish and some dismantled box pews at the rear of the ground floor.

The wooden furniture includes a serpentine-fronted pulpit of mahogany, with turned balusters in outer bays, and sweeping side stairs.

Image of the middle of the chapel (Image: Steel & Co)

The ceiling is flat painted, boarded and ribbed to the centre with a large rose and the site has a large pipe organ in the gallery behind the pulpit.

(Image: Steel & Co)

The photographs of the interior make it clear it’s in need of some tender loving care, but the chapel is a grade II listed building so refurbishment is subject to planning approval and consent.

A grade two listed building is a building that is legally protected because it is of architectural or historical significance.

It is not far from transport links, only being 1.5 miles from Ebbw Vale Town railway station and is situated close to several local primary schools.

The property’s address is Carmel Independent Chapel, Rassau Road, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, NP23 5PW and it is located near local shops and pubs.

A full 3D virtual tour is available to walk through the property and the property listing can be viewed on Rightmove here.

The auction will take place online at 4 pm on July 2 through registration on the estate agent Seel & Cos website and the guide price is £32,000.