LIVE: Main road near hospital closed due to incident with police on scene

A469 near Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital closed after incident

By Sallie Phillips

  • The A469 leading to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital is currently closed following a crash
  • Police are on scene
  • Anyone needing to use the hospital is advised to use the Caerphilly Road entrance.
  • Diversions are in place

