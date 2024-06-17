The Jungle Play Newport transformation is under way in Newport Market, with photos emerging of the progress until now, ahead of the school summer holidays.

The soft play area launch is located in Newport Market and facilitated by LoftCo, and is set to open soon.

Jungle Play soft play area in Newport Market (Image: LoftCo and Newport Market)

Jungle Party is a private children’s party area where children can celebrate their birthdays and have food and drinks with play included, as part of a birthday package.

Jungle Baby will be the sensory soft play area (with the soft play being moved from its original location) to another unit which will expand into a sensory area, with additional soft play and story time corner and a ‘quiet room’ which can be used for nappy changing. This will be a private area.

Tables opting for Jungle Play at Newport Market will have QR codes, so guests can order from the food court and the bar for drinks. Many of the food traders are releasing ‘kids menus’ to accommodate.

Booking will be available online via the Newport Market website, or guests can turn up and pay upon entry, but this will be subject to availability.

As well as birthday parties, Jungle Play can play host to baby / toddler classes.

How much?





Prices per child by age have been given below. This allows access to both Jungle Play and Jungle Baby, and includes one hour of unlimited play.

Off Peak – Weekday/Termtime Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £1.95

Children (2+ years): £4.95

Peak times – Weekend/School and Bank Holiday Rate

Toddlers (Under 2): £2.95

Children (2+ years): £5.95

Prices start at £15 per child for Jungle Party, the private children’s party area.

Up to 2 adults are given free entry per child. After this, adults will need to pay £1.95 for each adult thereafter.

Opening of the Jungle Play area in Newport Market will be confirmed shortly.

Any local groups wishing to use the space for baby and toddler classes are advised to contact events@newport-market.co.uk.