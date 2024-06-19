Last week saw the launch of a brand new daytime operation at Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran, a street-food style food delivery and takeaway service popular with locals.

Following in the footsteps of the company's flagship kitchens in Rogerstone, Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran's daytime menu will feature a range of breakfast and lunchtime items to include boxed breakfasts, all-day breakfast baps, burgers, hot dogs, loaded fries, salads, sides and more.

Speaking of the move, co-owner Barry Fallon had this to say:

"It's just great to finally offer the people of Cwmbran a daytime menu, something that the people of Newport have had for a good while.

"At our Newport site, our daytime menu is just as popular as our evening menu, so we hope to see locals and people working nearby popping down for a tasty breakfast or lunchtime treat throughout the week."

Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran's daytime menu will run from 9 am to 5 pm throughout the week, with the exception of a 10 am start on Sundays.

The duo had opened their second branch in Cwmbran in October 2022 after the roaring success of the Rogerstone container which opened during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and has recently celebrated its fourth birthday with a special offers and menu in May.

Residents and those working nearby are invited to pop down for a takeaway or order for collection from the company's website (www.tincankitchen.co.uk). The kitchen is situated towards the back of What Stores on Llantarnam Road, next door to ETB Autocentres in Cwmbran. l

Also new is the Tradey's Club, a discount scheme for local tradesmen and women. Eligible businesses signing up to the scheme will receive personalised members’ cards, which will enable them and/or their staff to receive a 15 per cent discount whenever they visit Tin Can Kitchen Newport or Tin Can Kitchen Cwmbran.

Eligible businesses are invited to apply here: https://cwmbran.tincankitchen.co.uk/tradeys/