Whether you choose to cycle to work or prefer to cycle in your free time to get a bit of fresh air, bicycles are useful in many ways.

However, more often than not, you will have probably seen some cyclists not wearing a helmet.

You might be wondering if this is illegal or if people can be fined for doing so in the UK. Let’s find out.

Is it illegal to ride a bike without a helmet?





It is not a legal requirement to wear a cycling helmet in the UK, according to Cycles UK.

Yet the Highway Code suggests that cyclists should wear a helmet.

The cycling experts commented: “You will also find that most organised cycle events, including cycle club rides, will insist on you wearing a helmet. Most cycle facilities such as bike parks will also insist on a helmet.”

They added: “Wearing a helmet is recommended and very common with regular cyclists. At Cycles UK we encourage people to wear a helmet regardless of if you are riding on the road or not.

7 Common Speed Camera Myths

“Modern cycle helmets are very light, comfortable and easy to wear. The chances of a bike helmet saving your life, or at least reducing the severity of an injury, are high enough to make it worth wearing one. So do you have to wear a bike helmet? You are not required to wear a bike helmet by law.”

Recommended reading:

What is the penalty for riding a motorcycle without a helmet in the UK?





However, when it comes to riding a motorcycle without a helmet, this is illegal, as outlined by Graham Coffey Solicitors & Co.

The legal experts explained: “Motorcyclists who are found without a helmet can receive an official warning or a fine of up to £500.

“Riding a motorbike without a crash helmet is not only illegal, but also dangerous.

“By reducing the impact of a force or collision to the head, a helmet minimises the risk of significant head and brain injuries.

"If you are in an accident and are not wearing a helmet, you are more likely to suffer serious or fatal injuries.”