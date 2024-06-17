But today (June 17) ITV viewers may have noticed it’s missing again from its usual slot on the TV guide.

However, viewers will still get their normal three episodes of Coronation Street this week, just on slightly different days.

Why is Coronation Street not on TV tonight?





The Euros are officially kicking off, which means that our schedules will be changing for a little while, including tonight as we're not on ⚽️



Not a football fanatic? We'll be keeping you up to date with information about when we're on air 🙌#Corrie @ITV @ITVX @ITVXhelp pic.twitter.com/gzkM3gDhxP — Coronation Street (@itvcorrie) June 14, 2024

Coronation Street will not be on ITV1 tonight because it has been replaced by a Euro 2024 match.

This evening will see coverage of the Group D match between Austria and France which begins from 7.15pm until 10.30pm. Kick-off is at 8pm.

When is Coronation Street on TV this week?





Monday, June 17: No episode due to Euro 2024 fixture

Tuesday, June 18: 8pm-9pm on ITV1

Wednesday, June 19: 8pm-9pm on ITV1

Friday, June 21: 8pm-9pm on ITV1

Why is Coronation Street on TV on Tuesday?





As Monday’s episode of Coronation Street has been removed from its usual slot, it will be moved to Tuesday evening instead.

It will be on ITV1 from 8pm and will air for an hour until 9pm, following a double bill of Emmerdale.

Commenting on ITV’s schedule change announcement over the coming weeks which also affects Emmerdale, someone posted on X: “put Corrie and Emmerdale on ITV2 then,no biggie is it ?”

Another added: “Should not have to move your schedule but when you are forced to surely you could find a slot somewhere earlier, later or on Sunday?!?”

This account asked: “Why doesn't football have its own dedicated channel.”

One user wrote: “Put the episodes on ITVX as you have done in the past on the days they would normally be shown on ie tonight. There is no reason for this not to happen. Some of us don't watch football & to show every match even those that don't include home nations is selfish.”

Coronation Street continues on ITV1 and ITVX on Tuesday, June 18 from 8pm.