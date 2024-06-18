Organisations from Gwent and across the UK are invited to contest for a slice of the £5m funding.

First launched in 2016, the fund has facilitated almost 40,000 distinctive community projects with an impressive £100m-plus in funding.

The Community Fund is open to charities, voluntary organisations and community groups.

Co-op is keen on initiatives that foster sustainable futures for not only individuals but also the environment.

In this context, community schemes that focus on empowering young people, promoting mental wellness, helping older residents feel part of the community, combating climate change, reducing waste and resource use, and nature conservation are all encouraged.

Groups that celebrate diversity and inclusion are particularly welcomed.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and member participation at Co-op, illustrated the cooperative's drive behind the fund.

She said: "As a co-operative, our focus is to deliver increased value for our member-owners and their communities and we know that members really care about supporting local, grassroots projects.

"Through our Local Community Fund, we’re able to support local projects and initiatives that make a real difference to people and our planet in communities across the country."

Benefits of the funding stretch beyond financial support.

A remarkable 95 per cent of causes revealed feeling a deeper connection with their communities as a result of participating in Co-op’s Local Community Fund.

Applications will remain open until July 7.

Interested groups can get more information at the Co-op website. Each successful cause will be awarded a minimum of £1,000.