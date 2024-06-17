Fellow American pop star P!nk performed at Principality Stadium last Tuesday (June 11) and now this week it will be Swift's turn.

The tour has already broken records all around the world including becoming the highest-grossing music tour ever, according to Guinness World Records.

Swift has already begun the UK leg of her Eras Tour with shows in Edinburgh and Liverpool and on Tuesday (June 18) it will be Cardiff's turn to host the global superstar.

Ahead Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Principality Stadium in Cardiff - here is everything you need to know from road closures and set lists to remaining tickets and seating plans.

Are there tickets still available to see Taylor Swift in Cardiff?





Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is sold out.

The only chance of claiming one now is finding a last minute resale ticket via the official Eras tickets websites - Ticketmaster and AXS.

The pair, according to Time Out, have "strongly advised against buying secondhand tickets from unverified sources and warned that they may not be accepted".

Principality Stadium seating plan for Taylor's Swifts Eras Tour show

If you have been lucky enough to secure tickets to see Swift and her Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium on Tuesday, you may be wondering where you are sitting or which gate to enter through.

The Principality Stadium fan guide, which can be found on the venues website here, has all the information you need to know for the big concert including a seating plan - which can be seen below.

The plan shows all the seating areas while also outlining which gate you will need to enter through.

See where you're sitting and which gate you'll need to enter through. (Image: Principality Stadium)

The seating plan for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium can also be found on the Ticketmaster website.

Key timings for Taylor Swift's Cardiff concert

12pm : Full city centre road closure begins

: Full city centre road closure begins 3pm : VIP early access

: VIP early access 4pm : Gates open to the general public

: Gates open to the general public 5.45pm : Show starts

: Show starts 10.30pm: Curfew

As for when Taylor Swift will take to the stage - according to Time Out it could be anytime between 7.15pm and 8pm.

Time Out said: "While on her Europe shows Taylor came on stage at around 8pm, she appeared earlier at Edinburgh. She took to the stage between 7.15pm an 7.20pm.

"In Liverpool, however, one show started at around 7.45pm, while two kicked-off at 7.25pm."

Taylor Swift set list for her Eras Tour show in Cardiff

The set list for Swift's Era Tour show at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, according to Time Out, will consist of:

Lover

Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You Need to Calm Down

Lover

Fearless

Fearless

You Belong With Me

Love Story

Red

22

We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

I Knew You Were Trouble

All Too Well (10-minute version)

Speak Now

Enchanted

Reputation

… Ready For It?

Delicate

Don’t Blame Me

Look What You Made Me Do

Folklore/Evermore

Cardigan

Betty

Champagne problems

August

Illicit affairs

My tears ricochet

Marjorie

Willow

1989

Style

Blank Space

Shake It Off

Wildest Dreams

Bad Blood

The Tortured Poets Department

But Daddy I Love Him

So High School

Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Down Bad

Fortnight

The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived

I Can Do It With A Broken Heart

Two surprise songs

Midnights

Lavender Haze

Anti-Hero

Midnight Rain

Vigilante Shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma

Merchandise

Taylor Swift Eras Tour merchandise will be available in Cardiff on Monday (June 17) and Tuesday (June 18).

First of the Taylor Swift fans have started to arrive ready to take their place at the front of the queue for the Merchandise outside he Principality Stadium pic.twitter.com/RGsh0QkAcJ — It's On Cardiff (@itsoncardiff) June 17, 2024

Monday

Gate 6 of Principality Stadium (10am - 8pm)

Utilita Arena (10am - 8pm)

Tuesday

Gate 6 and Gate 1 at Principality Stadium (10am - after the show)

Westgate Street retail unit (12pm - after the show)

Utilita Arena (10am - 8pm)

There will also be various merchandise stands within Principality Stadium that fans will be able to access once inside the venue for the concert

VIP merchandise package collections will be from Utilita Arena between 10am and 8pm on Monday and Tuesday.

Cardiff road closures for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show

To ensure concert-goers can get to and from Principality Stadium safely there will be a number of road closures in place around the stadium and in the Cardiff city centre.

Some of these road closures will be in place from as early as 7am on Tuesday and will run until as late as 12am on Wednesday (June 19).

You can see the full list of road closures here.

Getting to Principality Stadium

Train

Great Western Railway (GWR) and Transport for Wales (TfW) services will be operating too and from Cardiff on Tuesday for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show at Principality Stadium.

Both GWR and TfW have event put extra train services on for Tuesday to help accommodate for the large crowds expected for the concert.

There will also be a queuing system in place outside of the Cardiff Central station.

See where you will need to queue outside of Cardiff Central station if you are attending the Taylor Swift concert at Principality Stadium. (Image: GWR/Transport for Wales)

You can see a map showing where you will need to queue for each service above.

Bus

There are a number of bus/coach options available to get you to the P!nk concert including:

Stagecoach

Cardiff Bus

Adventure Travel

Big Green Coach

Car Parking for Taylor Swift's Cardiff show

If you are looking to drive to Taylor Swift's show in Cardiff there are number of parking options still available:

More information on parking can be found on the Cardiff Council website or to book a parking space in either the Maindy Road or St Peter’s Rugby Club visit the Principality Parking website.

There will also be an event day park and ride facility available to help people get to the concert at Cardiff City Stadium (£15).

Banned items at Principality Stadium for Taylor Swift concert

From umbrellas and selfies sticks to drones and outside alcohol, there are a range of items prohibited from Principality Stadium during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show.

The full list of prohibited items can be found in the fans hand guide on the Principality Stadium website (a link to which can be found earlier in the article).

If you are planning on taking a bag it can be no larger than A4 size (30cm x20cm x20cm).

All bags will be checked by security upon arrival.