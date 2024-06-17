Newport Bus has announced that the 30 bus service will travel to and from Kingsway, opposite Friary Gardens at Stop GC on Tuesday, June 18.

This is due to the Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

The bus travels from Newport to Cardiff, usually stopping at these major stops: Tredegar Park, Celtic Springs Business Park, Castleton Post Office, St Mellons Cardiff Garden Centre, Rumney Carpenters Arms, City Link, Cardiff Royal Infirmary, and Cardiff Customhouse Street.

Newport Bus have said the following in a post on their social media: "Bus Stops at Kingsway, Westgate Street, Customhouse Street and Lower Churchill Way will not be served."

The bus operator has confirmed there are no planned changes to bus route X30.

Road closures in Cardiff have been listed here.

Newport Bus has apologised for any inconvenience this may cause.

