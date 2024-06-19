Among four Welsh educators recognised as silver award winners in the Pearson National Teaching Awards, Alexis Dabee Saltmarsh, a lecturer specialising in Automotive and Aeronautical Engineering at Blaenau Gwent Learning Zone, exemplifies exceptional dedication towards inclusive education.

Selected from thousands of nominees, Mrs Saltmarsh has been awarded for her distinctive efforts towards education and her contributions in improving young lives.

Her contributions have led her to join the league of the 102 educators from across the UK poised for honour in surprise celebrations today.

Ms Saltmarsh won the Silver Award for FE Lecturer of the Year.

Saluting the educational community, the Teaching Awards Trust has further shortlisted Mrs Saltmarsh, along with other winners, for a potential gold award to be announced later this year.

This announcement runs parallel to the day-long celebrations for National Thank a Teacher Day (June 19), whereby figures from across the nation are showcasing their gratitude towards the teaching fraternity.

Sir Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, praised the winners for their hard work.

He said: "The work and devotion of all of those who play a role in educating young people is phenomenal.

"Not only do they play a vital role in shaping minds inside the classroom, often they continue to encourage, support, motivate and inspire beyond."

Sir Morpurgo went on to applaud the silver award winners and showed gratitude for their incessant efforts, stating: "I am also thrilled to be able to congratulate this year’s Silver Award winners and recognise the amazing contributions and commitment they have shown is shaping the lives of the next generation - thank you!"

The award winners were also endorsed by Pearson UK's Sharon Hague.

She expressed her elation over the winners' accomplishments, saying: "We're delighted to recognise this year’s Silver Award winners on their outstanding achievements.

"The contributions they make and the impact they have on young people’s lives every day is truly exceptional."

She further applauded the winners, saying: "We're extremely proud to support the National Teaching Awards and mark the achievements of all of our very worthy winners.

"Thank you for your continued work and congratulations."

Among the other winners, standout recipients such as the Landscaping and Eco Construction Team and the Early Years Foundation Stage Team secured the FE Team of the Year and Early Years Team of the Year awards respectively, whilst Shan Kenchington was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement accolade.