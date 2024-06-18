The festival, now celebrating its 26th edition, will take place over the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The festival's Kitchen Stage in the Market Hall, sponsored by Robert Price, will host top UK chefs including Wales' own Chris Harrod of The Whitebrook, Jonathan Woolway of Swansea's The Shed, and Gwenann Davies of the famed gastropub, The Felin Fach Griffin.

Connoisseurs can look forward to an engaging lineup of guest appearances, including events at the revamped Borough Theatre.

On Saturday, award-winning writer and broadcaster Jay Rayner will be talking to Tim Hayward about Rayner's first cookbook, ‘Nights Out At Home: Recipes and Stories from 25 years as a restaurant critic’. On Sunday, Tom Parker Bowles will discuss his new book on royal kitchens with Matt Tebbutt.

The festival's talks and debates venue, The Octopus Books Dome, promises a diverse and thought-provoking slate of sessions.

Attendees can meet George Egg, a well-known DIY chef, and hear Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall speaking with BBC Radio 4's This Natural World presenter, Martha Kearney.

A panel consisting of Welsh writer Carwyn Graves, Sue Pritchard, CEO of the Food, Framing, and Countryside Commission, and farmer Josh Morgan will offer insight into the ongoing debate on food and nature in the Welsh countryside.

The festival also caters to families with cookery sessions for children, arts workshops, and a tree giveaway by the charity "Stump Up for Trees".

The Drinks Theatre, undoubtedly a highlight for adult participants, will see industry expert Pete Brown, charcutier James Swift, and Adrian Morales Maillo of Sobremesa Drinks discussing the perfect charcuterie to accompany farmhouse beers and natural ciders.

The festival's "Meet The Author" sessions, set in Abergavenny's library, offers a unique opportunity for audience engagement with a range of authors.

Anna Jones, a leading voice of modern vegetarian cooking, and Dina Macki, who brings her British-Omani-Zanzibari heritage to the culinary world, are among the guests at this year's edition.

The Fire Stage in the festival's Castle grounds steers the focus outdoors with BBQ expert Genevieve Taylor promising to showcase recipes from her new book, Scorched: The Ultimate Guide to Barbecuing Fish, while local legend Murphy, better known as 'Beefy Boy' Murf, will delight with world-class burgers.

For more details on the guest events and ticket purchases, visit the festival's official website www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com.

The event offers a Stroller Ticket experience, which includes access to six central market venues hosting 190 exhibitors and caterers and a number of demonstrations, talks, cooking sessions, and family activities.

The Stroller Tickets are priced at £16 for a day and £25 for the weekend, and can also be purchased over the counter from Robert Price Builders’ Merchants in Park Road.

Kids under 16 can enjoy the festival free as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult.