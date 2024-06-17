It’s thought to be the first contested election to the volunteer council since 2008.

Tony Kear, one of two county councillors for Usk and Llanbadoc, welcomed the renewed interest in the town council.

He said: “Really delighted to see so many candidates who have put their names forward, and a full election taking place for two vacancies at Usk Town Council.”

The four candidates are Gwyneth Elsie Howells; Alex Hughes; Darchana Patel and Diane Richards. All have described themselves as independent.

Labour candidate Jonathan Strachan-Taylor has withdrawn.

The election will take place on Thursday, July 11 and polls will be open to all registered voters aged 16 and over and there is no requirement to show photo ID to vote in council elections.