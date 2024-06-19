What is Eid?





The Muslim festival of Eid takes place twice a year: once to signal the end of fasting for a month, to do good deeds and to help those in need while showing a commitment to faith, and the other takes place a few months later.

So what are they, what is the significance of them, and why do some non-Muslims find this an unusual concept at times?

Eid-ul-Fitr took place at the end of March in 2024, after a month of fasting where Muslims abstained from eating, drinking and more, during the daylight hours.

After this period of abstinence, similar to Lent, comes a period of celebration where Muslims gather with their friends and family to appreciate and offer gratitude for all they have been given.

This is done in many ways, including praying in congregation at the beginning of the day, doing regular good deeds for others, giving a certain amount of their wealth to those in need (2.5% in Zakat), wearing new clothing and most importantly, giving thanks to God for all of their blessings.

Eid-ul-Adha was observed on Sunday, June 16 by some, and on Monday, June 17, by other Muslims. This Eid represents sacrifice and comes from the story of Prophet Abraham (peace and blessings upon him) and his willingness to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience and submission to God.

On this Eid, Muslims must (if they have enough wealth) purchase and sacrifice an animal in the path of God, known as Qurbani.

For example, a family of four may purchase a goat in the UK or abroad which can then be sacrificed to feed that family, neighbours, friends and the most needy among them.

The meat is divided into three portions: one part for the person who supplied the animal, one part to be shared out among family, friends and / or neighbours, and the final part to be given to those in need who may not be able to afford the meat themselves.

Eid-ul-Adha also signifies the end of the period of Hajj, where Muslims perform the obligatory (if you have the means to do so) pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

More information can be found here, or via the Muslim Hands UK website.

Radical conclusions

In a post by the Welsh Government, wishing Eid Mubarak to Muslims in Wales, some have come to many radical conclusions about the Muslim festival.

#EidalAdha mubarak to Muslims in Wales and across the World.



As you come together to celebrate the festival of sacrifice and devotion, we wish you all the happiness and say diolch yn fawr for your contributions to Welsh society. pic.twitter.com/y9cJjhxr9s — Welsh Government (@WelshGovernment) June 16, 2024

This may be due to media inaccuracies on what the festival signifies, and what it means to billions around the globe.