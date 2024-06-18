JD WETHERSPOON is seeking permission to place three new condenser units on the back wall of its Coliseum pub in Abergavenny.
The units will be used for heating and cooling the pub and will be placed near five existing units on the back wall by its service yard.
The firm has submitted a planning application to Monmouthshire County Council.
