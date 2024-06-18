CHEPSTOW Rugby Club wants to place an aluminum welcome sign at the entrance to its Memorial Ground home.
The club, which finished mid table in the Welsh Rugby Union Admiral Men’s National League Division Three East, has applied to Monmouthshire County Council for advertising permission to display the sign.
The sign, that will be less than one metre high, will feature the club’s badge and the words ‘Welcome to Chepstow RFC’ in lettering no more than 50cm high.
The club has asked for permission to display the sign from August 1 this year outside its clubhouse and at the point where Lord Eldon Drive meets Burnt Barn Road.
It has submitted an aerial view of its ground with the proposed location of the sign marked and an image of the proposed sign.
