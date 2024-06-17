A HOUSEHOLDER has been given permission to cut six holly trees to four foot high.
Catherine A’ Herne asked Monmouthshire County Council for permission to cut the trees on the boundary embankment of her home, Rosevale, on Forge Road which is part of the conservation area in Tintern.
Her application stated the trees are part of an old hedge which is to be reinstated.
