With its rescue centres at full capacity, the charity is challenged by the number of animals arriving faster than they leave.

The cost of providing care for these animals in private boarding has reached approximately £500,000 monthly.

This year, the RSPCA commemorates its 200th anniversary.

However, it currently faces a significant 'animal welfare crisis', largely due to the cost of living crisis.

More than 1,400 animals are residing in private boarding centres as RSPCA centres are full to capacity.

This has led to substantial costs, with the first quarter of the year alone amounting to £2.1million spent for the provision of care for animals in private boarding centres.

Almost £1.2million of that sum was spent on kennelling hundreds of dogs due to a lack of space in the RSPCA's own dedicated centres.

Head of animal logistics and welfare oversight at the RSPCA, Karen Colman, said: "As we celebrate our 200th birthday this year, it's incredible to see how far animal welfare has come since our founding in 1824."

However, she highlighted the current challenge, stating: "We're currently facing an animal welfare crisis.

"Our rescue and rehoming centres are at breaking point with the number of animals coming in versus the number being rehomed."

She mentioned that amid the cost of living crisis, costs have also increased for private kennels.

More animals are being taken in, many victims of cruelty, abuse, and neglect, but rehoming rates have been declining as families grapple with the growing cost of living, which leads some to decide against pet ownership.

Ms Colman added: "We're launching an urgent appeal to those families who do feel they commit to the cost and responsibility of a pet to please consider adopting a rescue instead of buying from a breeder or a pet shop.

"We have hundreds of animals in our care with so much love to give, they just need a chance."

The RSPCA does not rehome animals directly from private boardings.

Moreover, these facilities are facing increasingly high demands to accommodate desperate pets.

A clear example of this crisis is three-year-old German Shepherd cross Jackson, rescued by the RSPCA in November 2023 and moved to a private kennel awaiting space in the RSPCA centres for his rehabilitation and search for a new home.

Commenting on the situation, Dr Samantha Gaines, head of the RSPCA companion animals team remarked: "Sadly we're seeing more animals coming into our care and more pet owners turning to us for help because of the increasing costs of owning a pet, including the cost of food and vet bills."

She detailed how the crisis is hitting animal rescue organisations hard as high utility bills, increased number of animals, and longer stays at centres are driving the costs skyward and straining resources.

RSPCA Macclesfield, South East Cheshire and Buxton Branch is a clear example of this situation with more than 180 owners enquiring to surrender their pets, but limited space is restricting the branch's ability to accommodate them.

The situation, according to Carmen Cole, is at an impasse, where volunteers have been unable to rescue every animal in need.

The RSPCA is thus urging the public to consider adopting a rescue pet to help ease the burden on the rescue centres and give animals the chance of a loving home.