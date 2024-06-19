A CAR sales garage has been given permission to fell two “large” trees at the back of its site.
Judd Brothers, in Park Road, Abergavenny asked for permission to chop down the lime pollards which are protected as they are in a conservation area.
The garage said, in its application to Monmouthshire County Council, the trees are damaged from disease and there is a concern staff, and stock, could be at risk from falling wood.
The application described the trees as “large” and “old” pollards with large areas of decay from a fungi.
