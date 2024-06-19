Judd Brothers, in Park Road, Abergavenny asked for permission to chop down the lime pollards which are protected as they are in a conservation area.

The garage said, in its application to Monmouthshire County Council, the trees are damaged from disease and there is a concern staff, and stock, could be at risk from falling wood.

The application described the trees as “large” and “old” pollards with large areas of decay from a fungi.