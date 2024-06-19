The ambulance charity confirmed in December 2022 it planned to sell its base in St Mary’s Street, Monmouth but intended maintaining a presence in the town.

However after initially relocating to the Bridges Centre the charity closed its activities in Monmouth as a result of declining membership.

Its former base is now occupied by interior design firm Mewscraft Ltd and Monnow Interiors, which is part of the same firm.

Property owners Maddocwell Ltd has applied to Monmouthshire County Council for planning permission to replace its wooden doors with double glazed units to improve energy performance and make it accessible for all.

It has also applied for change of use permission to use part of the ground floor, currently used for storage, as a showroom and office space.

The building dates from the 1920s and a heritage impact statement has been submitted which states: “Extensive consideration has been given to the character of the existing building within the street, and the proposed design reflects this.”

Information provided with the application describes the tenants as an “excellent” local business that operates across the UK.

It states: “It is an excellent example of a local business, employing a number of people, using many independent local suppliers and also developing the skills of recently graduated designers. We are passionate about design, and both the proposed interior space and the new façade will reflect this passion.”