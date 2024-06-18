Organisers are encouraging members of the public to submit questions in advance and to attend the event which will take place at St Mary’s Priory Church.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer launched the party’s Welsh campaign, at the end of last month, at the Priory Centre next to the church.

The hustings is organised by Abergavenny Churches Together and it has invited all nine candidates standing for the Monmouthshire seat to attend and the meeting will be chaired by former South Wales Argus chief sub editor Caroline Woollard.

Peter Baines, treasurer of the Abergavenny Council of Churches, said: “The meeting is open to all who would like to hear from those who are asking for our votes and we are inviting questions for our candidates from the public.

“The chair will ask selected questions to the candidates on the night.”

The event takes place on Wednesday, June 26 and starts at 7pm and questions can be emailed to rev.dr.peterbaines@gmail.com by 5pm on Tuesday, June 25.

It will also be possible to submit written questions at the hustings but these must be in by 6.30pm.