RYAN JOHN MOORE, 24, of Dart Road, Bettws, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM MCCANDLES, 28, of Beech Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Stafford Road on November 22, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM THOMAS, 27, of High Street, Llanhilleth, Abertillery must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ADAM MELLON, 40, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport must pay £766 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 78mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

NEIL KEMP, 42, of Bevan Avenue, Tredegar must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LYNSEY MARIE MORGAN, 35, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £251 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ALASTAIR EUSTACE, 42, of Greenway Drive, Griffithstown, Pontypool must pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 46mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race on November 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JOSEPH HUGH CAMPBELL, 26, of Heol-y-Waun, Pontlottyn, Caerphilly must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

JULIE INWOOD, 48, of Pen Y Cae, Mornington Meadows, Caerphilly must pay £318 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 64mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

EMILIO HENRY PORRETTA, 28, of Woodside Drive, Newbridge must pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 17, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

SARA WILTSHIRE, 51, of Cefn Y Lon, Penyrheol, Caerphilly must pay £442 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Y Cilgant on November 23, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.