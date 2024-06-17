South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

LIVE: Stalled vehicle on the M4 leads to queues of traffic

Live

M4 Westbound J23 M48 lane closures

Traffic
Transport
Newport
South Wales
By Ruby Qaimkhani

  • A coach stalled on the M4 westbound near Junction 23 Rogiet.
  • Two lanes were closed.
  • Traffic is still queueing with delays reportedly increasing.

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos