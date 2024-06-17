Officers from Gwent Police carried out a warrant at an abandoned commercial property on Bedwlwyn Road in Ystrad Mynach, Caerphilly, at around 4.10pm on Sunday, June 16.

Sergeant Tom Brookes of the police force, said: “Following a search of the building, we arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of cultivating cannabis. He remains in custody at this time.

“We remain committed to acting on any information the public can give us around drug offences in our communities, as evidenced during these warrants.

“This is now the third significant cannabis cultivation the team has uncovered over the last few months in and around Ystrad Mynach and I hope it sends a strong message that we’ll continue to act on information, carry out warrants, hold people to account and remove drugs from our streets."

During the raid, officers dismantled the cultivation and seized class-B drugs, equipment linked to the production of drugs and a phone.

Inside the two-storey building, they discovered around 361 cannabis plants across eight rooms.

The force is asking those with more information on drugs supplies, "no matter how big or small you think it might be" to get in touch via 101, or send the force a direct message via their social media channels.

Sergeant Brookes added: "The production and supply of drugs can have far-reaching effects on our communities, and we’ll continue to do all we can to protect people from harm.”

The public can also call Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Gwent Police posted this video of the warrant on their social media channels.