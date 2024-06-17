The road leading to Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital from the A469 was closed, following a police incident on Monday, June 17 at around 1.36pm. A diversion was in place for anyone that needed to attend the hospital using the entrance from Caerphilly Road.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "We received a report regarding a concern for safety of a man at around 12pm on Monday 17 June near Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr Hospital and the A469.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and brought the man to safety."

The road was reopened at around 5.24pm.