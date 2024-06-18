South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Taylor Swift mania hits South Wales as superstar set to play Cardiff tonight

Live

Live: Taylor Swift set to play in Cardiff tonight

Entertainment
Music
South Wales
By Harry Jamshidian

  • Taylor Swift set to play Cardiff's Principality Stadium tonight
  • Swift brings Eras Tour to South Wales
  • All the information you need right here, including traffic and travel

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos