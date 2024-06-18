The 85-year-old actor fell off stage during a fight scene when he lost his footing during a Monday performance.

The Lord Of The Rings and X-Men star is currently playing John Falstaff in a production of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre.

Following the news of the fall, which left those in attendance in 'shock', his spokesperson said: “Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings. Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits.

"The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow. Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.”

Sir Ian McKellen is expected to return to the theatre on Wednesday night after the decision was made to cancel his Tuesday appearance.

A BBC reporter, who watched the show, said the veteran actor's fall happened during a fight scene between the Prince of Wales and Henry Percy.

Mr Critchley, a Methodist minister from Norfolk who was at the show, said: “Sir Ian seemed to trip as he moved downstage to take a more active part in the scene.

"He picked up momentum as he moved downstage which resulted in him falling off the stage directly in front of the audience.

“The house lights came up very quickly as the stage management and front of house team dealt with the incident. We were evacuated immediately so that Sir Ian could be treated in privacy.

"An announcement was made by theatre management that the show had been cancelled, that Sir Ian was receiving treatment and an ambulance had been called.

“It was a shock to witness his fall and I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with his fellow cast members, stage crew and front of house team at the Noel Coward Theatre.”