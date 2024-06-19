Launched with the theme of 'Transitions and Travels – The Journey Continues', the festival is now in its fifth year and is widely recognised for celebrating Black British filmmaking and the legacy of storytelling about the contributions of the Windrush generation and their descendants.

Starting on June 21, audiences will have the opportunity to attend in-person screenings, interviews and panel discussions.

The festival will feature works from emerging creators and will draw on historical archives for storytelling.

Hosted at The Riverfront in Newport, Wales, from June 21 through June 23, the festival will showcase over 30 films. There will also be events in Birmingham and London, which will include an outdoor cinema experience in Brixton's Windrush Square alongside the Big Caribbean Lunch.

Festival co-founder and director Patricia Hamzahee said: "The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival is delighted to add this exciting outdoor cinema experience to the Big Caribbean Lunch."

The Windrush Caribbean Film Festival culminates in a Closing Ceremony on June 29.

Awards will be bestowed for 'Best Short', 'Best Feature' and 'Best Film' alongside the 'Paulette Wilson Windrush Justice Award', and the 'Menelik Shabazz Award'. The latter is given to an outstanding rising Black British filmmaker.

This year’s festival theme underscores the significance of Caribbean people's movement from their homelands to the UK.

Each year, careful thought is given to the festival's subject matter.

Festival themes over the years have covered the unfolding Windrush scandal, art of the carnival, legacy from Empire to Commonwealth, and other social and racial issues faced by Britain's Black communities.

Last year, the festival celebrated 'The Journey Starts Here' on the 75th anniversary of the Windrush.

Director of WCFF Ansel Wong CBE said: "This is an opportunity to celebrate the vibrant and diverse Caribbean communities in Britain, their profound impact on life in the UK, and the continuing contributions they and their descendants make today."

The WCFF, which offers online, on-demand access for global audiences, will see a number of films shown in the Riverfront over the weekend.

The festival offers spectators 30 days to complete their viewing, providing flexibility for those unable to attend live events.

For those interested in attending the Windrush Caribbean Film Festival, tickets are available for purchase through the Windrush Film Festival website.