Swift will perform at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Tuesday (June 18), along with special guests Paramore, as the UK leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour continues.

To help spread Swift fever even further across Wales, Lee put a slightly different spin on the Wales weather forecast on Monday while on BBC Wales News.

WATCH: BBC Wales' Sabrina Lee presents the weather using Taylor Swift song titles

Lee appeared on BBC Wales News on Monday night to present the weather forecast for Tuesday donning an Eras Tour-like pink sparkly dress.

She then proceeded to present the weather adding in as many Taylor Swift song titles as possible.

Our Wildest Dreams have come true, Taylor Swift is back in Cardiff tomorrow night!



BBC Wales weather presenter and Swiftie superfan Sabrina Lee takes us through the forecast for Tuesday pic.twitter.com/RQ8q5xngWA — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) June 17, 2024

How many can you spot?

Lee, in her forecast, said: "For the Taylor Swift concert, will the forecast be a Love Story or will the Cruel Summer continue?

"Last week in the Arctic airmass it gelt like we'd gone Back to December. Don't blame me.

"But since then everything has changed.

"Blank space on the map, does mean some gorgeous sunshine, high cloud giving some lavender haze, winds not too swift and highs around fifteen to 22."

She continued: "At the Stadium it should be the best day and stay stay stay dry.

"But even if you do catch a shower, I'm sure you'd be fearless and just shake it off.

How many Taylor Swift song titles can you spot in Sabrina Lee's BBC Wales News weather forecast? (Image: PA)

"Call it what you want, but I'd say high pressure is the mastermind, which means we're out of the woods when it comes to treacherous conditions.

"After the concert of your wildest dreams, no midnight rain, just a delicate breeze.

"If you're thinking about style, the 1 thing to remember is a cardigan as it cools down.

"You know all too well, I'm back tomorrow, and that's when you belong with me. Are you ready for it?"

Fans loved the Swift spin on the Welsh weather forecast.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) one person said: "This is amazing", while another user added: "I utterly loved this."

A third person commented: "Pahahaha it was the Oo oos after 22 that did it for me (with a laughing emoji)."

The weather in Cardiff on Tuesday (June 18), according to BBC Weather, for the Taylor Swift concert is set to be sunny intervals with light winds and a maximum temperature of 19 degrees (minimum of 9).

BBC Weather adds it is expected to remain dry throughout the day.