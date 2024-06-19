The global smash-hit will make its appearance at the Wales Millennium Centre from October 14 to October 25, 2025.

This production of War Horse, adapted by Nick Stafford and originally directed by Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, has made history as the most successful play in the history of the National Theatre.

War Horse, a story set against the backdrop of the First World War, tells the captivating journey of a young boy named Albert and his horse Joey.

Albert's beloved horse Joey is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France at the outbreak of the war.

The horse becomes caught up in enemy fire and ultimately finds itself alone in no man's land.

Albert embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue Joey despite not being old enough to enlist officially.

The powerfully moving drama, filled with poignant music, song, and innovative puppetry from South Africa's Handspring Puppet Company brings the essence of horses to life on stage.

The breath-taking, galloping, charging, life-like horses that feature has inspired a generation of theatre-makers since the play's premiere in 2007.

The world was first introduced to War Horse on October 9, 2007, at the National Theatre.

Since then, 97 cities in 14 countries, including Toronto and Berlin, have enjoyed the production.

This particular tour is set to commemorate 110 years since the start of the war and follows the 40th anniversary of Michael Morpurgo’s global best-selling novel of the same name.

The heart-touching story of Albert and Joey has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide, translated into 37 different languages.

The creative development of this worldwide tour is being led by Tom Morris alongside revival director Katie Henry.

Reimagined designs will be created by Rae Smith, and Adrian Sutton will introduce additional music.

Puppet design and fabrication, the cornerstone of the production, are managed by Adrian Kohler for the Handspring Puppet Company.

The lighting design will be by Rob Casey.

Meanwhile, Toby Sedgwick will handle movement and horse choreography, and the puppet direction will be seen under Matthew Forbes.

The critically acclaimed War Horse tour is co-produced with Michael Harrison, Fiery Angel, and Playing Field in collaboration with the National Theatre.

Fans and enthusiasts are urged to sign-up for priority booking at WarHorseOnStage.com for more information and booking details.

The National Theatre's partner for financial wellbeing, Charles Stanley, is supporting War Horse's tour.

As the National Theatre broadens its horizons, it takes pride in its assistance performances available throughout the run at each venue.

Tickets for the Wales Millennium Centre production go on sale on July 5.