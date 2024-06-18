The puppy, named Narla, was taken into care by the RSPCA last September after police discovered her suffering due to her owners' failure to provide necessary veterinary care.

Narla had surgery and has now recovered well and will be officially adopted by her foster carers, following a court order.

The previous owners, Michael Jon Griffin and Jade Angharad Eatwell, of Hector Avenue, Crumlin, Newport, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act.

They admitted causing unnecessary suffering to Narla by failing to give her adequate vet care and attention for her broken leg.

Griffin and Eatwell were also found guilty for failing to protect the puppy from pain, suffering, injury, and disease due to lack of proper supervision.

RSPCA deputy chief inspector Gemma Black described meeting Narla on September 20 last year.

She said: "When she saw me she got up and came towards me, and I saw immediately that she was not using her front left leg."

She explained that Narla needed urgent veterinary attention and was promptly taken to the vet, with Ms. Eatwell's consent.

It was heard in court that Narla's injury was an accident, which the RSPCA accepted, and lack of finances was the reason for the absence of veterinary treatment.

Narla is now called Bonnie and is thriving in a new home (Image: RSPCA)

Narla was taken to RSPCA Newbrook Animal Hospital the day after she was taken by the RSPCA, where she received further treatment and surgery.

A witness statement from vet Jonathan Fitzmaurice revealed how he first saw Narla on September 20.

He described the puppy as 10/10 lame but still bright and alert.

After administering pain relief, X-rays confirmed a fracture in the humerus.

The vet concluded: "In my professional opinion this dog’s owner has failed in their duty of care by failing to seek veterinary attention for an animal that had obvious health and pain issues and by not seeking that attention has allowed the dog to suffer unnecessarily in their care for the length of time from falling out of the window until the inspector brought her to us."

Despite the upsetting circumstances, Narla’s story has had a promising turn.

Her foster carers, who have renamed her Bonnie, said: "She has grown into the most loving adorable girl.

"She is complete chaos - a bundle of energy and love - who adores the beach!

"We can't wait to ‘officially’ adopt her and take her on holiday later in the year - where she can spend all day running in the sand!"

Griffin and Eatwell were disqualified from keeping animals for the next 10 years and instructed to each pay a total of £514 in costs and victim surcharge.

Eatwell received a 12-month community order, which includes 60 hours of unpaid work.

Griffin got a similar 12-month community order and was additionally ordered to pay a £120 fine.

Other animals under their ownership have been placed under a seizure order, and it was affirmed that Narla will officially be under the RSPCA's care.