Katherine Bavington who has been the lead finance business partner at the Ministry Of Defence’s Weapons Operating Centre for nearly three years was awarded an OBE.

She said: “I am incredibly honoured to be recognised by His Majesty for this prestigious award. Equally I’m truly humbled to have even been nominated by my colleagues. I’m still in shock, it hasn’t really sunk in yet.

“We’ve delivered some incredible displays of service excellence and effective capability, supporting both Ukrainian and UK forces across the world. I love what I do and I’m beyond proud for the part I’ve played in this and the work we continue to do, to build resilience and capability for defence.

“None of this is possible without the unwavering dedication and commitment of all of the teams that I work alongside.”