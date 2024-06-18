Work is currently being undertaken to build the new Velindre Cancer Centre on fields between Whitchurch, Cardiff, and the M4.

On Monday, just before 5pm, people for miles around heard a loud explosion at the site that is near the Asda superstore at Coryton.

The health board has now confirmed it was a controlled explosion carried out on an item that had been found.

The new Velindre Cancer Centre plans (Image: Velindre Health Board)

A health board spokesperson said: “On Monday, June 17, a potentially dangerous item was discovered within the construction works in our area. The item in question resembled an explosive detonator typically used in quarrying or demolition activities.

"As a precautionary measure the area was immediately cordoned off and the police non-emergency service was notified. The item was safely detonated in a secure part of the site at approximately 4.40pm. We want to assure residents that there is no ongoing threat to safety.

“We want to reassure residents that there is no ongoing threat to safety.”