A MAN is wanted by police.
Austin Edwards, 38, from Wyllie, near Blackwood, has breached his licence conditions.
"We’re appealing for information to locate 38-year-old Austin Edwards, from Wyllie, near Blackwood," said a Gwent Police spokesperson.
"Edwards has breached his licence conditions and now been recalled to prison.
"Edwards received a prison sentence of two years for the offence of kidnapping at Cardiff Crown Court in September last year.
"Anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts can call 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or X, quoting log reference 2400187984.
"You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."
