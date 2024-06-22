Advertised as "a great first buy or investment close to Pontypool Town Centre", this terraced house dates back to the 1880s as an extended stone cottage which is well presented.

Herbert Terrace property outside (Image: Rightmove)

Herbert Terrace property outside (Image: Rightmove)

On the ground floor is a lounge with a spacious kitchen/dining room. The first floor offers viewers a large double bedroom and a bathroom, with a converted loft area on the top floor reached via a fixed staircase.

Gas central heating is provided via a combi-boiler and the windows are double glazed. The property has been redecorated in neutral colours with new flooring throughout.

Herbert Terrace property inside (Image: Rightmove)

Herbert Terrace property bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

Outside there is a small yard with storage space, steps up to a rear lane where there is a small pull in suitable for a motorbike or trailer, and there is ‘on road’ parking adjacent to the front.

The property has been described by M2 Estate Agents as "a quirky home with many attractive features being one of four cottages formerly known as Herbert Terrace".

Herbert Terrace property loft (Image: Rightmove)

It is advertised as a Freehold, with council tax band A, accepting offers over £90,000.

Address: Osborne Road in Pontypool

Estate agents: M2 Estate Agents, Newport

Property details can be found on Rightmove, here.

Described as a "one bedroom cottage with driveway and much larger than average garden with wonderful views", this terraced house consists of an entrance porch, spacious lounge, fitted kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor.

Stanley Road in Garndiffaith inside (Image: Rightmove)

Stanley Road in Garndiffaith inside (Image: Rightmove)

To the first floor is a one double bedroom with exposed beam work and wooden flooring and wooden bannisters.

Throughout the property, viewers will find UPVC double glazed doors and windows.

In the bathroom, there is a panelled bath with shower, tiling on the walls, and a door to the airing cupboard which houses a 'Worcestor' combi-boiler.

Stanley Road in Garndiffaith bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

The property benefits from a good sized garden laid to lawn with views of the hills, fencing and mature hedging to all outer borders.

Off road parking is available via the driveway, with steps to main house.

Stanley Road in Garndiffaith kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

Stanley Road in Garndiffaith garden (Image: Rightmove)

It is advertised as a Freehold, with council tax band A, listed for £119,950.

Address: Stanley Road, Garndiffaith in Pontypool

Estate agents: Angelwoods, Pontypool

Property details can be found on Rightmove, here.

Located in a sought-after location, this property "boasts off-road parking and a large garden, making it perfect for families or those seeking outdoor space".

New Road property in Pontypool outside (Image: Rightmove)

The three-bedroom, semi-detached house is bathed in natural light throughout, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, perfect for a growing family with the potential for a home office or guest room.

While the spacious garden needs maintenance, it would be the ideal setting for outdoor gatherings, with plenty of room for children to play or for those with a green thumb to unleash their creativity.

New Road property in Pontypool bathroom (Image: Rightmove)

New Road property in Pontypool kitchen (Image: Rightmove)

The house needs a modern touch to bring it to the times, but is presented as a blank canvas so future owners can transform it into a beautiful home tailored to their needs.

New Road property in Pontypool inside (Image: Rightmove)

New Road property in Pontypool garden (Image: Rightmove)

It is advertised as a Freehold, with council tax band B, with a guide price of £150,000.

Address: New Road in Pontypool

Estate agents: haart, covering Pontypool

Property details can be found on Rightmove, here.