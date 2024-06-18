A study, conducted by the experts at NoDepositFriend.com using data from Numbeo and the Office of National Statistics (ONS), examined different factors including the average price of a beer, cost of transportation, weekly house expenses and the average cost of rent.

From that data, the study was able to identify the average cost of outgoing monthly expenses for a student in locations across the UK and determine the cheapest (and most expensive) places to study.

Pontypridd was one of three locations in Wales to feature on the cheapest places to study in the UK list. (Image: Getty Images)

Commenting on the findings, NoDepositFriend.com's Steven Ellis said: "The cost-of-living crisis is influencing the university choices of many students, making it a crucial factor to consider.

"Before selecting a university, it's essential to research and ensure that the institution offers the course you are interested in.

“Living at home while studying can help save money, but it may impact your overall university experience.

"Those interested in having in more spare cash may consider studying at universities in cities with cheaper costs of living."

How to save money

The cheapest places to study in the UK

The most affordable places to study in the UK (and the monthly student expenditure), according to NoDepositFriend.com, are:

Bangor (£916) Pontypridd (£938) Middlesbrough (£959) Sunderland (£991) Bradford (£1044) Carmarthen (£1044 Hull (£1052) Stoke on Trent (£1068) Dundee (£1127) Wolverhampton (£1147)

Pontypridd was revealed as the second cheapest place to study in the UK, behind only the North Wales city of Bangor.

Pontypridd is home to the University of South Wales which holds a ranking of 95 in The Complete University Guide 2025.

The average monthly student expenditure in Pontypridd was found to be £938, which is a third cheaper than the average cost of living for students in the UK (£1410), according to NoDepositFreind.com.

The average rent price for students in Pontypridd is £419 per month, which is considerably below the average rent price for learners in the rest of the UK, at £871.