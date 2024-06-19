ALEX FRADD, 29, of Spytty Lane, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

LOUISE CHAPMAN, 30, of Railway Terrace, Blaina was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Paedophile would dress like East 17 boy band member Brian Harvey

CATHERINE SIAN FISH, 43, of Graig Park Hill, Newport was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Hawarden Road on October 14, 2023.

She must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

THOMAS ASH, 31, of Wright Close, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

MEGAN CAITLYN DWYER, 22, of Heol Y Groes, Coed Eva, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 49mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

DONNA MAYO, 47, of Tudor Woods, Llanyravon, Cwmbran must pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 50mph in a 40mph zone on the A472 at Lower Race, Pontypool on November 18, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

ANGHEL ANTON, 59, of Fallowfield Drive, Newport was banned from driving for two years for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MUHAMMAD ASAD RAHEEL, 24, of Main Street, Crumlin, Caerphilly must pay £266 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 71mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 21, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

FAISAL MAHDI HUSSAIN, 37, of Merlin Crescent, Newport must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DANIEL ANTHONY BOWEN, 36, of Llanfach Road, Abercarn, Caerphilly must pay £262 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the A467 in Newport between the Morrisons and Pye Corner roundabouts on November 18, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

RICHARD ELLIS, 50, of Aberthaw Road, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving through a red light on the A48 SDR on November 19, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.