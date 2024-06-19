Christopher Prothero, 37, from Tredegar admitted two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of assault by beating.

The victims are Matthew Davies and Ethan James Yates, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

The assaults took place in Tredegar on July 29, 2023.

The case was adjourned to Tuesday, July 16 for the preparation of a pre-sentence report.

Judge Paul Hobson told Prothero: “All sentencing options remain open.”

The defendant, of Walter Conway Avenue, Cefn Golau was granted conditional bail until then.

He was represented by Gareth Williams and the prosecution by Byron Broadstock.