The cinema has unveiled a fresh set of child-friendly films and innovative ways for families to enjoy them.

The new series of screenings aim to cater to all ages, enhancing family days out with a big screen experience.

Special Big Short screenings have been introduced, which present animated characters from television shows and web series like The Gruffalo's Child and Zog and the Flying Doctors for the youngest audience members.

These showings aim to create an optimal movie environment for children aged one to four, providing dimmed lights and turned down sound.

In addition, the Mighty Mornings scheme has been launched, offering economical choices for families.

Films like Kung Fu Panda 4 and The Present will be screened over the weekends and during school holidays, with tickets priced at just £2.49 when bought online.

In terms of coming attractions, Pixar's Inside Out 2 and Illumination's Despicable Me 4 are leading the lineup.

Inside Out 2, released on June 14, returns to the world of Riley's mind and her vibrant emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

The sequel explores Riley's teenage years, introducing viewers to a cast of new emotions that launch them on a fresh adventure.

Despicable Me 4, releasing on July 12, will bring Gru and the Minions back in a new chapter against Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina.

Expect more Minion madness, comic heists and lots of entertainment.

Vue's summer offering also includes a Family Treasures season, featuring classic films back on the big screen.

These include Toy Story 2 and all of Spider-Man's live-action adventures, from Tobey Maguire's trilogy and Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man films, to the recent Tom Holland series, including Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Toby Bradon, general manager at Vue UK & Ireland, said: "Every film fan discovered their love for stories on the big screen with their very first visit.

"Because of this, we're looking to make this experience as memorable as possible for our young audiences to really help create their love for films with their family with our Big Shorts and Mighty Mornings offerings.

"With some incredible new blockbusters, family treasures and even some pre-school favourites heading to Vue, we’re thrilled to help families and youngsters enjoy their first trip to Vue, as well as each visit afterwards."

Tickets are now available with more details on Big Shorts and Mighty Mornings, at the My Vue website.